Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government has earmarked N250 million for the establishment and management of ranches in the 2020 Budget.

Commissioner, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Sylvester Wallangko, disclosed this yesterday during the budget breakdown in Jos,.

He said 250 million was allocated for the establishment and management of ranches, while N100 million was allocated for general livestock development.”

Mr. Wallangko noted that N300 million has been earmarked for acquisition of relief materials and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs) in the state.

He said that Governor Simon Lalong is determined to boost the economic sector in the state with N50.9 billion earmarked for the sector.