Gyang Bere, Jos

Vwang community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State has donated a trailer load of cement worth over N1.5 million for the construction of the proposed Karl Kumm University, Vom, Plateau State.

Chairman, Vwang Traditional Council and Gwom Rwey Vwang, His Royal Highness, Da. Gyang Gutt Balak, who made the presentation yesterday pledged to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the growth and development of the institution.

\The monarch promised to work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure maximum security of lives and property in the institution, noting “it is because of the peaceful posture of our people that has led to the establishment of many institutions on our domain.”

He further disclosed that Vwang community had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with COCIN towards providing corporate social responsibility initiatives to the immediate community and urged the management of the university to respect the agreement.