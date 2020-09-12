Gyang Bere, Jos

The Vwang community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State has donated trailer loaded of cement worth over N1.5 million for the construction of proposed Karl kumm University, Vom, Plateau State.

Chairman of Vwang traditional Council and Gwom Rwey Vwang, His Royal Highness, Da. Gyang Gutt Balak, who made the presentation on Saturday pledged to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the growth and development of the Institution.

“Being aware that Karl kumm University is sited in our domain which has become part and parcel of us and desirous of ensuring the actualization of the take-off of the Institution; I therefore on behalf of the peace loving people of Vwang community to donate a full trailer load of bags of cement for the project.

“I wish to assure the entire Nigerians hat the people of Vwang community have a responsibility of providing conducive atmosphere for teaching, learning and research in the University, once it comes into operation.

“We will work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the provision of maximum security of lives and property. It is because of the peaceful posture of our people that has led to the establishment of many institutions on our domain.”

Da. Balak noted that Vwang community has signed an MoU with COCIN towards providing Corporate Social Responsibility to the immediate community and urged the management of the University to respect the agreement.

He said the visit also provides the community an opportunity to assess the level of infrastructural development on the 100 hectares of land donated to the University in 2007 by the community and vowed to continue to assist the Institution for it take-off.

He appealed to the National University Commission (NUC) to hasten the granting of license to the proposed University for it formal and smooth take off of its academic activities.

Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos expressed gratitude for sitting the University in Vwang community.

He pledged his support for the take off of the Institution with another trailer of cement and 50 computer sets for the e-library said the peaceful loving people of Vwang and his constituency will protect and guide the loudable project to the benefits of humanity.

The President of Berom Educational and Cultural Organisations (BECO), Da. Gyang Dudu and President of Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Gabriel Sunday pledged the unflinching support of the youths in making the institution a centre of excellent academic learning.

The President of COCIN, Rev. Dr. Dachollom Datiri described Vwang community for partnering with the University and said they will maintain a mutual relationship with the host community.

“The donation by the Vwang people have demostrated that they are a noble community which will not have any rancour with the institution, we are grateful for the support.”