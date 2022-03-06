Plateau craves the establishment of special courts to facilitate speedy prosecution of its assailants.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, told a news conference in Jos on Sunday that speedy trials of suspects of Plateau attacks would serve as deterrent to would-be attackers.

He said the establishment of such courts would also ensure quick dispensation of justice and send signals to criminals that government was not handling kidnapping, banditry and community attacks with kid gloves.

“Gov. Simeon Lalong has challenged regular courts to expedite action on those already being prosecuted to show criminal elements that we are serious as a state,’’ he said.

He noted that many suspects had not been taken to court, while cases of those in court were lingering, adding that some were merely remanded in correctional centres.

The commissioner stressed that the punishment for kidnapping in the Laws of Plateau is death, adding that residents and community leaders caught harbouring criminals would be punished.

The law also prescribes that those found guilty of cultism would be jailed for a minimum of seven years while others involved in perpetrating violence risked spending up to 10 years in jail upon conviction.

Manjang said ending insecurity in Plateau required concerted efforts of Plateau people through intelligence gathering and compliance with regulations as government could not do it alone. (NAN)

