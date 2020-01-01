Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Barrister Istifanus Gyang, has urged Plateau citizens to exhibit the virtues of love, peace, brotherhood and remain united against insecurity in 2020.

He admonished the people to pursue peace and be cautious of their security in the New Year.

Senator Gyang disclosed this on Wednesday during the Amo National Development Association (Amonda) Amo Day, with the theme ‘Youth and Women Empowerment’, held at Jengre in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“For the first time, we have not witnessed killings during the New Year celebration; for us to forge ahead in 2020, we must be united in love without tribal and religious differences, love one another, live in peace with one another for sustainable development of Plateau North and Plateau State in 2020,” said the Senator.

Gyang, who was the chief launcher at the New Year Amo Day, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Elder Bitrus Nabasu, a native of Plateau State, as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

“The North Central Region was neglected, but we thank Mr President for appointing Plateau State’s son to work in his office, and we want to assure Mr President that we still have a lot of qualified, credible sons just like Nabasu,” Senator Gyang said.

He further appealed to the President to include the Jos-Saminaka-Zaria Road and Jos-Bauchi road in the ongoing road construction projects across the country.

The Senator vowed to focus on youth and women empowerment in his constituency in the New Year.