From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Great Movement made up of aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State said it will continue to mobilized likes minds across the APC to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the interest of fairness and justice.

In a statement signed by Engr. Manji Danladi in Jos on Sunday said the group had a fruitful meeting in Barkin-Ladi were critical issues were discussed with great personalities in the state.

He noted that although, some members of the group are considering backing out from the initial arrengement due to pressure from a political block with a promise of incentives and appointments.

Danladi encouraged the great movement to shun such deceits and joint hands to enthroned a government that have the common interest of Plateau people.

He said, “Since the released of the Engr. Manji Danladi on the resolution reached by the “GREAT MOVEMENT'” at Barkin Ladi LGA, on the 10th January, 2022 within the social space, the group observed that many comments have been generating within and outside the state, with the majority of the arguments in support of its course to stand for justice and equity.

“The group, with great dismay also listened to a speech by an aide to one of the former State House of Assembly speakers on a Jay FM radio programme saying, the meeting at Barkin Ladi was in connection to the reconciliation process initiated by Hon. Idris Maje and not for aggrieved members.

“This is laughable. The general public should disregard that narration as it does not in any way represent the true picture of what was discussed, but to see it as a mischievous way of trying to divert the attention of our teaming supporters from the realities at hand which can no longer be carpeted by any form of gullible tendency.

“The general public should know that the unanimous decision reached at Barkin- Ladi LGA, by the aggrieved Plateau state APC members across the 17 LGAs to resign their membership of the APC and collapse into PDP still stand unshakable as many of them have gone ahead to tender their resignations at their respective wards.

“The general public should also know that there are video evidences of the meeting where these disclaimers contributed vigorously in support of this course, so how can they be so naive to say they are distancing themselves from that resolution”.

He said the videos of their resolutions with the personalities who intend to back out would be released to enable the public judge.

“This is also to put our members across the state on notice that some mischief makers are on the prowl using every means to confuse those who willingly submitted their conscience to this course of standing for equity, justice and fairness.”