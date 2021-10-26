From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the National Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) sent to Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Bulama Fugu Ibrahim has assured that the committee will give fair hearing and justice to all aggrieved APC members in Plateau State.

Ibrahim disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing at the State Party Secretariat in Jos and said the committee was drafted from the National Secretariat to entertain all complain from the Saturday 16 October, 2021 State party congresses conducted in the state.

“We are five member Appeal Committee who appointed by the National Secretariat to listen to aggrieved members of the party in Plateau after the state congresses that was conducted in the.

“We will give fair hearing and justice to all members of the party who avail themselves with petitions. This effort is to build the party by resolving all differences.”

Hon. Ibrahim vowed to make fruitful recommendations that will bring members of the party together in the state.

The factional Chairman of the APC, Hon. Ishaya Itse said the Appeal Committee has compromised by staying in Government House for two days without going to the state party’s Secretariat.

He noted that they were at the party Secretariat on Tuesday between 10am to 3pm waiting for the committee but nobody was sighted at the secretariat.

“We were at the Party Secretariat on Tuesday between 10am to 3pm as announced by the Appeal Committee but nobody was sighted there until 4pm when thugs were mobilize to unleash terror on us.

“We will go to the National Secretariat and submit our petition because of the threat to our lives. We have just reported to the DSS about the threat to our lives, we hope that they will do the needful.” He stated.

Itse claimed that he is the genuine party Chairman in the state who bought form and instructed by the National Secretariat based on the party’s guidelines for the Congress.

He described the APC congress that took place in the state as a birthday party where the celebrant was declared and celebration commenced