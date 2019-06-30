Gyang Bere, Jos

National President of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam Sirajo Mukhtar said the Institute will uphold professionalism in the practice of NIPR for the good image of Nigeria.

In a press statement issued in Jos on Saturday by Chairman Local Organising Committee of 2019 Retreat, Dinner and Award, Yakubu Gomos and signed by Tony Iheanacho, the council said there would be no compromise in the practice of Public Relations in the country.

“We are determined to reinvent the practice of Public Relations in Nigeria. The reinvention of Public Relations practice in Nigeria will commence with the convergence of the NIPR President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam Sirajo Mukhtar who has prioritized professionalism in the profession”