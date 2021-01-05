From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Gbong Gwom Jos and President Jos Joint Traditional Council and Chairman Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba has called on security stakeholders in Berom Land to collaborate with the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State to provide a Police Station at BECO Comprehensive High School Kwi to provide security and protect school children and the community.

He noted that Gashis in Barkin-Ladi, Bachit, Kwi and Jol in Riyom; and Vwang community among other areas in Jos South Local Government Areas respectively have suffered security challenges that has claimed several innocent lives.

Da. Buba disclosed this on Monday during the commissioning of 5 classrooms renovated by Wunato Besa and 5 classrooms block constructed also by Berom Community in North America at BECO Comprehensive High School, Kwi in Riyom Local Government Area, Plateau State.

“There is need for more people to congregate themselvs into more groups to emulate what these people have done. We will work together with the Commissioner of Police to ensure that a Police Station is situated at BECO Comprehensive High School to provide security for our school children and people in the community.

“We are aware of the security challenges in Riyom, Barkin-Ladi and Jos South Local Government Areas and I urge all stakeholders to work together towards addresing the issues for the unity and safety of the people.”

Da. Buba called for more support to the school and said it would be transform soon into a College of Education to give the Berom children the needed and desired education.

Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Hon. Mafeng Gwallson said the Council area is working round the clock to ensure adequate security of lives and property in Riyom and said security of school children would be given top priority in 2021.

Mafeng commended those who renovated the classrooms and said live will return to the community if the school become more attractive and functional.

Member representing Barkin-Ladi and and Riyom Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon said he had earmarked a budget of N70 million in his constituency project to be executed in the school but due to COVID-19, the budget was reviewed downward.

He said he is currently constructing a block of six classrooms in the school and vowed to ensure that part of the school is captured in his yearly constituency projects until he vacates the National Assembly.

Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Dachung Bagos and Commissioner for information and Communication, Plateau State, Hon. Dan Manjang expressed gratitude with the healthy development and said they will close ranks with other stakeholders in the land to make positive impact in the school.

The Chairman Wunato Besa and General Manager, Premier Feed Mills Ltd, Lagos,

Austin Pam Dalyop said the renovation of the school came out of the desire to provide better education in Berom Land.