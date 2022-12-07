From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Chris Hassan, has said the state is adequately prepared to host the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and national leaders of the party on Tuesday for the presidential campaign flag-off in Jos.

The party leader noted that the people of Plateau are fully PDP and eagerly working to deliver PDP 5/5 in the next year’s general elections.

Hassan disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing Journalists at the party’s secretariat in Jos, the state capital.

“As you are aware, we are by the special grace of God, flagging off our Presidential Campaign on Tuesday 13th day of December 2022 which our incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Alh. Atiku Abubakar will be in Jos to meet and interact with the Plateau people.

“Our people have been very anxious to meet with Atiku and It is our hope that we would enjoy the goodwill and usual support of the good and hospitable people of Plateau State.”

Hassan explained that the presidential campaign flag-off would take place at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, where the party has applied and hope that the State Government will grant the request.

“We, therefore, call on Plateau citizens to remain steadfast and committed in their continues support for the success of the Party as victory is near, let us all unite and save Plateau State from total collapsed as APC have nothing to offer.”

He explained that the party is conscious of the need to run an all-inclusive campaign which led to the inauguration of the State Campaign Council that brought on board, youths, women and critical stakeholders of the party.

Hassan expressed gratitude for the cooperation of those who aspired to different positions, particularly during the party’s primaries and encouraged them to work collectively for the success of the February and March 2023 general elections.

“We are mindful of the need to work as a united family. We sought and had an audience with all the Gubernatorial Aspirants that lost to our flag bearer.

“Equally important is the fact that Adhoc Committees were put in place for the 2023 campaign, taking cognizance of competence and spread across the State as well as the political interests of our critical stakeholders,” he stated.