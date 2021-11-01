Majority Leader, Plateau House of Assembly, Naanlong Gapyil, has said Nuhu Abok was impeached for allegedly using his position to corruptly enrich himself and develop his personal political empire, thereby frustrating policies that could have engendered development to the state.

Gapyil, who stated this in an interview at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, accused Abok of shutting down the House for three months and finding a home in the major opposition party. He alleged these acts culminated in his ouster.

The member representing Mikang district said 16 members signed Abok’s impeachment notice and followed due process in line with the House rules.

He said the House had been managing the former speaker, alleging he was at the lowest ebb on intellectual matters, especially in areas relating to legislative businesses.

Gapyil debunked the rumours that Governor Simon Lalong had a hand in the impeachment of Abok, saying: “The state Assembly is autonomous and members are at liberty to discuss their issues. We are also matured enough to take independent decisions and that is exactly what happened.

“I want to tell you that what the House, under Abok was doing was totally in the negation of what is expected of a leader who is supposed to put into account his primary responsibility first in all his undertakings.

“This is because we have the mandate of the people of Plateau State to represent them well. Being a speaker is a privilege and I must tell you the way and manner Abok has managed this House as its speaker can be summarised as embarrassing,” he said.

