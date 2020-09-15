Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong says that the launching of the Plateau State Contributory Health Care Management Agency (PLASCHEMA) and the enrollment of citizens into the State Social Health Insurance scheme will help the State achieve Universal health coverage very soon.

The Governor said the health scheme was one of his biggest campaign promises during the 2019 elections and expressed delight that the agency has come to reality.

Lalong disclosed this on Tuesday during the Launch of Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA) and enrollment into the state health insurance scheme, held at Government House Jos.

‘By this launch, we are equally commencing the enrolment of our citizens into the Plateau State Social Health Insurance Scheme. This is a great step towards achieving Universal Health Coverage in Plateau State which is in line with the Rescue Administration’s first pillar policy thrust of Peace, Security and Good Governance.

‘It is our hope that the citizens of Plateau State will avail themselves of this unique opportunity to enroll and gain access to quality healthcare. This scheme is open for all Plateau residents in the formal and informal sectors together with their families.

‘The World Health Organization acknowledges health as a fundamental human right and this administration believes firmly in this assertion. This is because only the healthy can participate in economic and social activities that contribute to the development of their communities,’ the Governor said.

The Director General, Plateau State Contributory Health Care Management Agency, Fabong Jemchang Yildam, said the agency will partner will reputable organizations within and outside the state for the health and prosperity of the people.

He noted that the agency will work to provide affordable health and quality health services for the people of Plateau State.

Yildam said he has visited the National Health Insurance scheme with a view to partner in achieving Universal health coverage in Plateau State.

The Head of Service, Plateau State, Mr Izam Azi, said the public sector was going to support the initiative in the interest of the State.

Azi noted that apart form prompt payment of salaries and other developmental strides, the Lalong administration has made history for initiating the State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency PLASCHEMA.