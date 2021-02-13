From Gyang Bere, Jos

Life has been very pathetic for Mrs Talatu Musa, a woman living with the burden of Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) for 28 years before her encounter with medical personnel of Evangel VVF Centre Jos, said she was abandoned by her husband when she contacted the disease.

Mrs Musa, who got marred at the age of 14 said she gave birth to her eight children at home using traditional attendant.

She lamented how she lost the eight baby that caused her the VVF and said her life has not been the same since she contacted the diseases.

Mrs Musa, who hails from Maraban Pushit, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State said: “I have been living with VVF for 28 years and I married at the age of 14.

“I got VVF when I was giving birth to my 8th child and the child died. I after which, my husband abandoned me that I am smelling. He marry another woman and left me with my parents but I am glad that Evangel VVF Centre treated me o an well now.”

A 50-year-old Mrs. Hadiza Ibrahim re-echoed the pathetic story of Mrs Talatu Musa, who was also abandoned by her husband on account of smelling and persistent dropping of urine on bed.

Mrs. Ibrahim, who has been living with VVF for 30 years, said she passed through a prolonged labour that compounded her situation.

“I am from Dengi, in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State. I have been living with VVF for 30 years after a prolong labour at the the of 20. I had the challenge when I was 20 years, I was taken to General hospital Pankshin for surgery and that was how I got the disease.”

The Coordinator, Evangel Fistula Center Jos, Dr. Sunday Lengmang said about nine complicated surgery was performed during the two weeks medical outreach at General hospital Mangu.

Dr. Lengmang said some of the women with highly complicated cases were referred to the Evangel Fistula VVF Center Jos for treatment.

“We are working on an outreach in Mangu General hospital to screen women with problem of reproductive system to ensure what they have is VVF to give them treatment.

“We have separated them into two, those that we can give them the the treatment immediately and those with complicated issues are referred to the VVF Center and we give them transport money to go to Jos for treatment and we have treated nine women.”

He said the Programme is free to assist poor women living with the burden of VVF in rural communities.