From Gyang Bere, Jos

Women, children and the masquerades sang and dance yesterday as Member representing Shendam, Quan-Pan, Mikang Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alphonsus Komsol inaugurated the construction of Gidan Adamu-Kwap-kuwa road in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Komsol, while inaugurating the road project, urged Nigerians to reject politicians who are agitating for secession of Nigeria.

“I am happy today that I am flagging the construction of this road. The road is linking to several villages including my village and I don’t have to go and lobby the Governor or Local Government Chairman to construct the road but I have told myself that before 2023, this road should be motorable.

“Anybody who knows the Workin of the National Assembly, you will have to domicile your constituency fund with a company, this fund is domicile with the Lower Basin development Authority and I will have to domicile another money in 2022 before the project can be completed and by the grace of God, the road will be completed before the end of my tenure.”

He urged the contractor to ensure quality job in accordance to specification and called on the Lower Basin Development Authority to release fund whenever the contractor raise a certificate.

“I want to assure members of this community that we have agreed with the contractor that people that will be needed to work on the road, either engineers or labourers will be source from the community.

“The fund for this project belong to my constituency and these communities and so the people must benefit from it. I also want the community to cooperate with the contractor so that the work will be completed within time.

“I want members of the community to also make sacrifice, where the road touch your farm, you should make sacrifice because the road will benefit all of us.”

Komsol explained that the road has been in bad shape for several years which cause pains to members of the community and said when the project is completed, farmers would be able to transport their agricultural products and sell them with appreciable price.

The lawmaker said he is not concerned with the politics of 2023 but desires to leave and enduring legacy that will stand him out in 2023.

“In 2023, people will talk and make comparison and I pray that the comparison will be positive on my side, whatever comes out in 2023, I will accept it as the will of God. I want people to be positive about me and I don’t want to disappoint those who supported with all they have.”

He applauded Governor Simon Lalong for providing good leadership in the state and called on Plateau people to support the Governor in the enthronement of lasting peace in the state.

The Contractor handling the Project, Tadas Okonkwo described the lawmaker as valuable and vowed to deliver a road that will stand the test of time.

He said about seven companies bids for the contract and his company, Valentino Resources Ltd stands out due to dedication to service, sincerity and commitment in terms of project delivery based on specification.