From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A group of women and youths from Plateau State purchased and presented the All Progressive Congress (APC) nomination form to Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen to contest for the Plateau South Senatorial seat.

The leader of the group, Felicia Bala, presented the form to Tallen in Abuja and urged her to contest the Senatorial election and give credible representation to women in 2023.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to her, the group arrived at the decision based on the antecedents of Tallen in providing welfare for the people and giving a credible voice to women and children.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

She maintained that the group contributed money to purchase the form for the minister without her knowledge, as a way to show their appreciation as well as push for better representation at the national level.

“We are all convinced that you have done well as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You have provided a voice to the women and children and this laudable initiative”, the group said.