From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group of women and youths from Plateau State purchased and presented APC nomination form to Minister of Women Affairs, Same Pauline Tallen to contest for Plateau South Senatorial seat.

Mrs. Felecia Bala, leader of the women presented the form to Dame Tallen in Abuja and urged her to contest the Senatorial election and give credible to women in 2023.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Mrs. Bala said the group of women and youths arrived at the decision based on the antecedent of Tallen in providing welfare for the people and giving credible voice to women and children.

She maintained that women and youth contributed to purchase of the form for the minister without her knowledge as way to show their appreciation and to further represent them at the national level.

“We are all convince that you have done well as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You have provided voice to the women and children and this laudable initiative will not just go like that.

“It was on this account that we all put together our resources to purchase the APC nomination form for you to contest the Plateau South Senatorial seat on 2023.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The women and youths of Plateau South sees you as a mother to women and children in Nigeria and want you to be our voice at the National Assembly, this was why we purchased the form for you.” She stated

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Minister of women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen while receiving the form said the numerous challenges facing women were due to lack of representation in governance as women had no voice on issues affecting them.

“Women have suffered enough, women are still suffering but we have no voice because the number of women in the National Assembly is like a drop in the ocean.

“We succeeded in having one voice but unfortunately there has been terrible threat to her life and that has made her to withdraw. For any man who wants to displace a woman, the few we have, it is unacceptable.” she said

The Minister further urged the women to raise and take action and ensure that women are adequately represented in governance at all political levels.

Tallen appealed to the youth to stay away from hooliganism and join forces with the women to establish the change they desire as they have the numerical strength to make a bold statement in the 2023 elections.