From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State women on Tuesday demanded for more inclusive participation in peace and security issues to address violence against women in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 across the state.

The women who were drawn from Jos South, Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state converged for a one day training on United Nations Security Resolution 1325 conceptualization of the State and Local Action Plan, organized by Equal Access International in Jos, Plateau State.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The women pledged to promote and support the development/domestication of the Local Action Plan in the respective council areas of the state to deepened peace and security.

President National Council for Women Society (NCWS), Riyom Local Government Area, Princess Cecilia Chaimang said women play a critical role in deepening security in every community and called for their active involvement in the management of security in their respective communities.

She admonished parents to be conscious of what their children do for living and where they live with a view to expose those who have criminal tendencies to build a healthy society.

Chairman caution that children should be treated with love and inculcate moral values and tolerance in them to contribute meaningfully to the nation.

The Head of Women Unit, Jos South Local Government Area, Alice Bitrus Zang decried the increasing rate of domestic violence in Nigeria and urged women not to remain silent while battling life-threatening issues.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Zang recalled an episode where a woman was killed by her husband and ripped out her intestine for a reason yet unknown in Jos South LGA, and urged women to always voice out dangerous trend of events in their homes.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Plateau State, Mrs. Rebecca Sambo encouraged the women to be conscious of security of lives and properties in their environment and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of their communities.

She urged them to take advantage of the training to better their communities in terms of providing people’s oriented Leadership that will deepened the culture of tolerance, accommodation and safety.

Mrs. Sambo said although Nigeria is a socio-cultural society, women should not be asking for equal right but maximum opportunity to participate in rewriting wrong narratives to advance development in the society.

Deputy Director, Equal Access International, Gad Shamaki said the programme is aimed at producing Local Action Plan which increase participation of women in peace and security.

“Over the years, an attempt has been made to increase women participation of women in peace and security at the global level, ECOWAS level, Nigeria and down to the state levels and Plateau State is one of the state in Nigeria that has been in the forefront for this effort.

“Today, we want a situation were people at the local level have a sense of belonging, especially women on issues of governance, peace , stability and development and we are glad that we have the support of the stakeholders.” He stated.

Chairman of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, Hon. Danladi Jok-Alamba, representative of Jos South and Riyom LGA, Gwom Rim, Da Gyang Dahoro, Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeder Association, Barkin-Ladi, Women for Women NCWS among others attended the training.