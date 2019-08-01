Gyang Bere, Jos

Director Director General, Plateau Peace Building Agency, Mr .Joseph Lengman, has said Plateau State will not adopt RUGA settlement in resolving herder/farmers conflicts.

He noted that the state has earmarked Wase and Kanam local government areas to commence the pilot scheme for ranching under the National Livestock Transformation Plan of the Federal Government.

Lengman disclosed this in Jos, yesterday, during a Peace Architecture Dialogue meeting with journalists, civil society organisations and government representatives centred on the proposed National livestock Transformation Plan as a path way to resolving the herder/farmer clashes in the State.

“Nothing like RUGA has been adopted in Plateau State, but the state has only accepted ranching, which is the same thing as the National livestock Transformation plan and if the pilot scheme succeeds, it will be a robust basis for the full implementation of the ranching policy in the state.”

He said the state will kickstart the pilot scheme in Wase and Kanam local government areas where already there are government grazing land gazetted since 1960.

Lengman said the media play vital role in shaping the society and there is need for accurate information with a view to curtailing negative narratives of the National livestock Transformation plan implementation.