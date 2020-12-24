From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government has said that it does not intend to impose a lockdown in response to the second wave of COVID-19 in the state but will ensure strict compliance to all the protocols.

Governor Simon Lalong disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting held at Government House Jos with Local Government Chairmen, traditonal rulers, religious leaders, community leaders and health experts to discuss how best to address the situation in line with the advisory of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Lalong in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the meeting was presided over by Secretary to the Government of Plateau State Prof. Danladi Abok Atu who is the Coordinator of the State Taskforce on COVID-19 also place banned on all cultural festivals.

Prof. Atu said the event was organised to draw the attention of the stakeholders to the urgency of the situation occasioned by the second wave of the pandemic particularly during the yuletide season.

He said the Governor has directed that strong measures must be taken to ensure that people are sensitised to observe all the COVID-19 protocols in order to curb the spread of the disease.

He said “All public gatherings including places of worship should cut down attendance to 50 percent of their capacity. All cultural festivals are banned

“The use of facemasks should be enforced in all public places while social distancing, hand washing and other protocols are adhered to.

“Covid-19 Testing should be enhanced in all Local Government areas while all sample collection Centres be publicised to encourage voluntary testing.

“The stakeholders should hold similar sensitization engagements with their members at the grassroots. More sensitization should be carried out to avoid stigmatisation of those infected or suspected to have the disease.”

Lalong said all recreational centres in the state should be closed until further notice.