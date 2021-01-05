From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State local government area workers yesterday clashed with military operatives, who were instructed to stop workers from proceeding with the minimum wage protest in Jos, the capital of the state.

The workers, who have being protesting for the past one month, held a Christmas service at the protest venue, Joseph Gwomwalk Secretariat Jos, and had convened to continue with the peaceful protest but where forcefully dismissed by the security personnel. Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Jos North Local Government Area, Comrade Joshua Bwede, expressed disappointment with the manner in which government neglected the local government staff.

“We have been short changed for more than nine years collecting half salary. We have been collecting half of the N18,000 minimum wage and again they want to short change us for the N30,000 minimum wage and we will resist it. Instead of the government to pay it took us to court and brought a complete military barrack to the venue of our protest to dispatch us and we are not happy about that.”