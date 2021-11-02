From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the Plateau State Standing Committee on street naming and house numbering, Mr Noel Donjur, said the government is working on an all-inclusive policy on street names and house numbers, to provide information for easy access within the Greater Jos Metropolitan Area.

He noted that the efforts will help in the identification of streets, for swift response in an event of an emergency.

Mr Donjur, who is the Chief of Staff Government House Jos, stated this while declaring open the stakeholders’ engagement meeting on the validation of draft Plateau State Policy on Street Naming and House Numbering, held at the Jos Business School.

He explained that the committee which was inaugurated in 2014 was charged with the mandate of ‘systematic naming of streets and numbering of Houses within the Greater Jos Metropolitan Area, cutting across Jos North, Jos South and parts of Jos East, Bassa, Riyom and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

‘This exercise, when completed shall provide the necessary information needed for easy movement and accessibility within the city and its environs.’

Donjur noted that the committee has laid a credible foundation and provided a direction for a sustainable street naming and Housing numbering which will engender development.

‘The purpose of the engagement is essentially for the committee to get your buy-in as critical stakeholders, to ensure an all-inclusive process in the formulation of the Plateau State policy on street Naming and House numbering.

‘This further aimed at providing a common policy framework for street naming and house numbering in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.’

The Commissioner of Police Plateau State, Edward Ebuka, represented by JD Ishaku, said the imperative of street naming and house numbering cannot be overemphasised as it will go a long way in the fight against insecurity in the state.

He noted that when streets are named and houses numbered, it will go a long way in identifying criminal hideouts, thereby making the state unsaved for criminals.

A technical sub-committee presented its report and said the objectives of the exercise was to make the city user friendly in terms of facilitating easy mobility of the populace by promoting legibility and placemaking, facilitating the delivery of emergency services and locating urban facilities.

‘Project a positive and progressive image of the city to residents, prospective residence and developers; and to promote local tourism industry by making it easier for visitors to locate the attractions of the city.’

Traditional rulers, development partners and critical stakeholders who participated in the engagement meeting pledged support to the government to carry out the street naming and house numbering within the Greater Jos Metropolitan Area.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .