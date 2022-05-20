A survey conducted by Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN) for gubernatorial aspirants has placed Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda on top of 43 candidates as the most preferred choice of the people.

PIDAN is development initiative organisation that aims to entrench democracy, encourage investment and economic development in Plateau State.

A statement from its secretariat, signed by its National President, Prof Aboi Madaki, said the survey drew inputs from 53 nationalities in the state.

He said participants were asked to assess candidates on their vision, competence and patriotism to lead the state, among others.

He said Yilwatda scored a total of 193 (about 70 per cent being the highest score) in the poll that included candidates that have so far declared their intention across all political parties, irrespective of whether they purchased form or not.

The second highest score behind Yilwatda was Dakas C Dallas who scored 186; followed by Patrick Dakum, 154; Sonni Tyoden, 138; Sunday Biggs, 113 and Later Dabang, 103.

“Dr Yilwatda excelled in all the criteria and won across the different parts of the state, cutting across ethnic and religious lines, as Plateau is desirable of a patriotic, competent and visionary citizen that would succeed Governor Simon Lalong. The survey represents the complete and collective opinion of the Community Development Associations (CDAs) Leadership. This ranking report, which is meant to help Community Development Associations Leadership, should advise their subjects with respect to their engagement in the political process. It will also help the national PIDAN leadership and its related supporting organisations in deciding the direction to follow in both primary and the general elections.