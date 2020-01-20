Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the Plateau State Youth Council, Dr. Fabong Jemchang Yildam has vowed to resist any attempt by some individuals to scuttle peaceful transition of the council.

Yildam, who spoke yesterday during a press briefing in Jos, urged aggrieved members to withdraw the letter passing “vote of no confidence” on him, or face legal action.

He described the allegations that led to a “vote of no confidence” on him as baseless and lacking in substance and logical reasoning.

“I call on all youths on the Plateau to remain calm as this is also the antics to distract us from a peaceful transition.

These jobless miscreants should be ignored by all means possibly.