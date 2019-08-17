Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau youths under the umbrella of Youth for Productive Change (YPC), has applauded Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF), Simon Lalong, for strengthening peace and security in the state through the creation of Plateau Peace Building Agency.

Making this view known in a press statement issued yesterday and signed by the Chairman, Sir Stephen Bitrus Pwol, the body expressed confidence in the leadership style of Lalong and added that his quest for peace will end decades of violence in the state.

They commended not only the developmental strides recorded by the Lalong’s administration in the last four years, particularly the revamping of the state’s economy and restoration of peace and security of lives but also the reinstatement of over 4,000 primary schoolteachers who were sacked by the previous administration and the completion of abandoned projects in the state since 1979.

While encouraging Lalong to continue with the good work he has started throughout his second tenure despite the challenges he is passing through, the body urged him to identify and employ in his second term of his administration talented and trustworthy youths who will not betray the trust and confidence placed in them but rather work hard to justify it.