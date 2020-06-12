Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau youths under the umbrella of Vanguards for Democracy and Good Governance have applauded former member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Barrister Edward Gyang Pwajok SAN for initiating the bill assented by President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria to celebrate democracy day on June 12.

In a press statement signed by the President, Nimyel John said Edward Pwajok and President Muhammadu Buhari, the assenter of the bill made democracy day celebration possible in Nigeria on June 12 instead of May 29.

John expressed delight that this was the second time Nigeria is celebrating democracy day on June 12 since the bill was signed into law by the President.

He said: “Our celebration of democracy day today June 12 was made possible because of the bill initiated by Hon. Edward Gyang Pwajok SAN, former member of the House of Representatives and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari because of how important June 12 election is to Nigeria.

” I most confess the fact that most Nigerians are happy with this noble development because it reminds people about the annulment of June 12, 1993 Presidential election day which was considered free, fair and credible.

“It also take someone who is a true Democrat and someone who desires unity, progress and peaceful co-existance in Nigeria to initiate such a bill to remember a day that Nigerians came out to vote a President of their choice only for the election to be aborted.”

John applauded President Buhari for considering the bill and said the singular action has deepened Nigeria’s democracy.

“As Plateau youths, we are proud that the bill was initiated by a thoroughbred politican from Plateau who has committed his life to the growth and development of democratic institutions in the state and Nigeria.”