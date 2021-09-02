From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Coalition of Plateau ethnic Youths Nationalities has called on Federal Government to arrest and prosecute Sheik Dahiru Bauchi and Alkali Abubakar Salidu Zaria for ‘inciting utterances’ that led to the brutal killing of 33 persons in Yelwa Zangam community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State after hoodlums attacked travellers in Jos.

Chairman of the Coalition Samson Lohnan made the call on Thursday during a press conference in Jos, urging President Muhammadu Buhari not to integrate terrorists into the military structures and society in the name of pardon for repentant Boko Haram members.

‘We demand the immediate arrest of Sheik Dahiru Bauchi for threatening Plateau State where the outcome of his threat and inciting utterances on social media manifested through the killings of Yelwa Zangam in Jos North.

‘We demand for the immediate arrest of one Alkali Abubakar Salisu Zaria who claimed to be a holy Islamic scholar and teacher that produced a video cursing Plateau people as (Arnis), an inflammatory language capable of causing religious war across Plateau State and the country at large.

‘We say no to Mr President plan and policy of integrating terrorists into our military structures and the society at large in the name of pardon for “repentant” Boko Haram members. They must be prosecuted like any other criminals in Nigeria.’

Lohnan noted that Plateau youths will resist the imposition of any graze route in the state and embrace the federal government ranching programme and urged the state House of Assembly to passed with the immediate effect the bill sent by Governor Simon Lalong to stope open grazing.

‘The Coalition of Plateau Ethnic Youths sympathises with the families of all victims of the various attacks that took place in some parts of Plateau State resulting in the loss of lives and destruction of properties. The relapse of this vicious circle of violence is a great setback to Plateau State, considering the level of relative peace witnessed in recent years of this administration.

‘The series of unprovoked attacks by the enemies of peace and crisis merchants bent on destroying the economy of the state; and tarnishing the good image of the peace loving and hospitable people of Plateau State is worrisome.

‘The Coalition condemn in strong terms the renewed violence where over 70 Irigwe innocent people were killed in Miango with over 200 houses in many of its communities completely raised down sending over five thousand (5000) persons as refugees in the ancestral home.

‘In addition too, farmlands with crops belonging to these victims were destroyed without any response or reactions by the federal government not until the Rukuba road incident where 22 travellers were killed by criminals.

‘Sadly, the reactions that trailed the killing of these travellers by criminals left much to be desired; especially the Presidency through its security agencies, making rampant arrest of suspects as if another life is better or far important than others. Beside the swift reactions by the security agencies of the federal government, there was inciting preaching by some Islamic clerics calling for reprisal.’

He stated further that ‘surprisingly, in what will appear to us as a reprisal attack as insinuated by some Islamic clerics, the peaceful community of Yelwa Zangam was visited in a heinous and barbaric manner on the 24th of August 2021 at about 2.00am in Jos North local government leaving more than 33 persons including children murdered in cold blood with many houses completely razed down by rampaging terrorists.’

He regretted that the sad and unfortunate incident occurred while the curfew is still in place and negates the number one constitutional responsibility of government towards protecting the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

‘We call on the government at state and federal levels to arrest without further delay all those involved in those dastardly acts without emotions of religious sentiment for the life lost in Miango, Yelwa Zangam is equal to life lost in Rukuba road and elsewhere within the state.’

