From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Concerned Youths of Tudun Wada and Dong communities in Jos North, Plateau State, have urged the government to ban grazing by Fulani herdsmen around the Jos Wildlife Park.

The youths also issued a one-week ultimatum to the Plateau State Government and security agencies to find the suspected Fulani herdsmen who carried out the recent attack that killed seven innocent people in Dong community.

The secretary of the group, Mr Yohanna Nyam Izang, made the announcement this on Tuesday when youths visited Dong community where seven persons including babies were murdered by suspected Fulani herdsmen and offered them food items and cash donation.

He said the presence of Fulani herdsmen who are grazing around the Wildlife Park restricted forest reserve constitutes a serious threat to the neighbouring communities.

‘We are calling on the Plateau State Government to cordon and sweep the entire Jos Wildlife Park restricted forest and make sure no human and animal should be allowed to live in the restricted forest reserve.

‘Over time, Fulani have been grazing in the Park’s forest and have made the forest their aboard. We are equally demanding an explanation from the management of Jos Wildlife Park as to why they allowed Fulani to graze and live in the Park’s restricted forest reserve despite complaints from both the communities bordering the park, we suspect foul play,’ he said.

Mr Izang also issued a 7-day ultimatum to Plateau State Government and security agencies to fish out those behind the recent attacks that perished 7 persons including children in Dong community of Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

‘We are giving the Plateau State Government and all security agencies one-week ultimatum to provide and bring to justice the Fulani militias that issued a threat via a letter sent to Dong and Tudun Wada communities which we believe are the same Fulani that attacked Dong residents leaving so many people dear and others injured.

‘Realising that the Fulani that issued the threat letter are living and grazing on the restricted forest of the Jos Wildlife Park, we are again giving the Plateau State Government and all the security agencies one week to sweep the entire forest to make sure no human lives there or the communities as part of securing their boundaries and residence will take that responsibility where the government and the security agencies fail to,’

He said that the communities have fallen victim to the attacks carried by the Fulani militias because of their patriotic and peaceful nature, and said their hospitable nature should not be taken for granted.