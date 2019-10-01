Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau youths under the umbrella of Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) are demanding that Governor Simon Lalong conduct fresh elections in four local government areas where insecurity had forced the suspension of polls.

National President of BYM, Rwas Gabriel Sunday, made the call, yesterday, in Jos saying elections in the affected councils had become necessary to enable the people have a say in the choice of their leaders.

Elections were suspended in Jos South, Jos North, Riyom and Barkin-Ladi in the October 10, 2018 poll conducted by the Plateau State Independent National Electoral Commission (PLASIEC).

PLASIEC had hinged its reasons on the directive of the state security council which raised the alarm that insecurity was ravaging the areas. The four councils are heavily populated by the Berom ethnic group.

Sunday said since since polls was suspended about one year, no effort has been made by PLASIEC to conduct fresh elections despite the relative peace in the areas.

He urged PLASIEC to find ways of conducting the polls hinging his call on the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections without violence or harassment of INEC officials.

“Peace loving Berom youths, home and abroad, support the conduct of elections to enable the affected councils participate in choosing their leaders as permitted by the democratic rules. Silence from government on conduct of elections in those areas will leave the impression that the present administration has taken a deliberate decision to marginalise people in the affected local government areas,” he said.

“Governor Simon Lalong has said in different occasions that peace has returned to Plateau and as law abiding citizens who are working on the consolidation of peace in the state, we demand elections in the four LGA for justice, peace and equity,” Sunday said.