Tears flows freely today when Plateau youths under the umbrella of G17 Peace and Progressive Forum staged a peaceful procession to demand urgently release of Plateau youths who are languishing in Boko Haram captivity in the North East.

The youths, who dressed in black, drawn across the 17 local government areas of the state and Southern Kaduna described the execution of a 200-level student of University of Maiduguri student, Ropvil Daciya, who hail from Plateau as an attack on Christians in Plateau.

Spokesman of the G-17 youths, John Baling urged Federal Government to facilitate the release of Bashiru Abdulhamid, a health worker and Miss Lilian Gyang, a 100-Level student of University of Maiduguri who are wallowing in Boko Haram captivity.

“President Muhammadu Buhari must take responsibility for every act of negligence on the part of those appointed to provide leadership and direction to the nation’s security forces and should therefore sanction non-performance by the military high command as thir failure to guarantee the safety of citizens can no longer be rewarded with lengthy or prolonged stay in office.

“The country is being brought to it’s knees by a free-ranging band of terrorist. We join all other well-meaningful and pattriotic Nigerians to call on Mr. President to immediately overhaul the nation’s security apparatus by sacking this present crop of non-performing service chiefs.

“We call on government at the state and federal levels to act now and act decisively in doing everything possible to secure the release of Bashir and Lilian as well as all other abducted citizens from different parts of the country.”

The youths demands federal government to take urgent steps in securing all Federal roads and communities in the country particularly those within the North East.

“As citizens, we are registering our discontent, concerns and grievances to the Plateau State and Federal Government respectively, and request that comprehensive measures should urgently be in place to secure all Plateau State citizens that are schooling in Maiduguri.

“Government should consider redeploying the students to sister polytechnics, universities and colleges of education in and around Plateau State.”

The youths noted that state and Federal Government should not take the threats issued by Boko Haram on Christians from Plateau State for granted and proactive measures should be considered as well as put in place to avoid any further escalations and brutal killings of citizens on any part of the country.”

Members representing Jos South/Jos East and Mangu-Bokkos Federal Constituencies of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos and Hon. Solomon Maren, who joint the youths on the procession urged the Federal Government to collaborate with security agencies for the release of those still in captivity and gurantee safety of corps members, students and people in North East.

The youths did a candle light procession in honour of late Ropvil Daciya, who was painfully executed by a 10-year-old Boko Haram terrorists.