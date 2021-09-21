A group, Plateau Youths Stakeholders for Peace have reaffirmed their support for Governor Simon Lalong’s peace building efforts that ensured relative peace for the past six years until the recent disruption by those it described as enemies of the state.

The Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), in a statement by its Coordinator, Steve Gyang, commended the governor for proactive measures taken to nip in the bud recent conflicts in the state.

Gyang said Lalong had improved the security situation in the state by engaging security operatives and ensuring the arrest of perpetrators of violence to face justice. While lauding the anti-land grabbing law of the state, Gyang commended people of the state for resisting conflict merchants who planned to exploit chaotic situations to promote total breakdown of law and order for political gains.

“The plan to discredit the government of Governor Simon Lalong has been uncovered and will soon be exposed if such detractors do not retract their steps,” said Gyang.

He alleged plans by some politicians to plunge the state into chaos in a bid to truncate the forthcoming local government elections calling on security agencies to investigate the allegation and bring perpetrators to book.

“Our peace loving people must rise up and resist it; we must be on the alert to foil these frustrate politicians whose agenda to infiltrate the Plateau State House of Assembly has failed woefully.”

Gyang also commended Plateau House of Assembly for unanimously throwing their weight behind the steps taken by Governor Lalong to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

