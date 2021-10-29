From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau youths on Friday staged a peaceful protest to demand members of the Plateau Plateau House of Assembly to close rank despites the leadership tussle rocking the House in the interest of peace and development of the state.

The youths who converged at the State House of Assembly Complex under the umbrella of APC Youth Online Forum urged the members to put aside their difference and forge ahead with legislative activities that will promote peaceful co-existence.

Saminu Maigoro, Chairman of the Forum said the leadership tussle and the rancor is very unfortunate and unnecessary.

He said “we are actually here today in solidarity with the state, we felt all these misunderstanding with the Plateau State house of Assembly is not necessary.”

“There are alot of issues that needs to be tackle with understanding like the proposed budget in the Plateau house of Assembly that is still pending.”

He challenged the Legislators to unite in the interest of the people and noted that the state is greater and bigger than any individual.

“We join the people of the state in telling members of the House to maintain status quo, the issues that borders on legislative should be left to the legislators and issues that is main for the Executive should be left for the executive to tackle.

“We feel that the future of our state should not be jeopardized for any other person’s personal interest.”

Pamela Ibrahim who spoke for the women stressed that the tussles and misunderstanding in the house has gotten to them and they want to see more of the legislative actions in the house.

“We are soliciting on all House members to unite themselves for the interest of Plateau and we are asking each and everyone of them to come together as one.”

Prince Rotdunna Seken noted that changing the House speaker is a legislative business, therefore the electorates should allow the House members to carry out their duties effectively.

“The embattled House Speaker, Abok is a Christian, let me correct this notion, it is not a religious issue I discovered that YOUTHCAN Plateau State chapter wrote a letter that it is a fight against Christianity.

“Plateau State House of Assembly is a combination of both Christian and Muslim and they should work together for the people who gave them the mandate.

“Abok is a youth but he has failed us, so we should allow Plateau State House of Assembly to do their work.”

