Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau youths under the aegis of Youth for Productive Change has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider presidential pardon for former governor Joshua Dariye on health ground.

Dariye was sentenced to prison due to corruption that was unravel in his eight-year administration between 1999-2007.

Chairman of the group, Sir Stephen Bitrus Pwol, in a statement in Jos, yesterday aligned with the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“Sir your policy thrust on anti-corruption has saved the dented image of Nigeria in the international community where our integrity as a nation is respected. “Your untiring effort in the fight against corruption and insecurity in Nigeria is highly appreciated, given the challenges and nature of governance in the country. You have indeed showed commitment to one Nigeria.

“The youth for productive change wish to solicit for presidential pardon on the jail terms of former governor of Plateau State, Sen. Joshua C. Dariye. As the prerogator of mercy in the land, we solicit for relaxation of his terms, and if possible grandt him amnesty on health ground.”

The youths expressed support to fight against corruption and pladged to give the president absolute support.

Pwol said as productive minded youths, they will continue to support Buhari’s fight against insecurity to create a peaceful atmosphere where Nigerians could go about their lawful business without fear or intimidation.