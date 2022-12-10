From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council has expressed optimism that the state will deliver all candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the presidency to the State House of Assembly during the 2023 General Elections.

It urged peaceful Plateau citizens to ignore those who are bent on causing disaffection for the PDP by peddling unfounded rumour due to the swelling popularity, acceptability and credibility of the Governorship Candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang ahead of the 2023 elections.

In a press statement issued on Saturday in Jos and signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council, Hon. Yiljap Abraham described as “claver piece of nonsense” a statement issued by a faceless group that Mutfwang has dumped Jang and endorsed Atiku.

He explained that Mutfwang is a round peg in a round hole, working with all critical stakeholders of the party in Plateau and Nigeria to ensure that Nigerians and Plateau people are out of the current quagmire.

Abraham said Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has maintained the same position all through his private and public campaigns, that “5/5 is what Plateau PDP is campaigning for.”

“The party has lined up and is solidly standing by, and promoting all its quality candidates from the House of Assembly right to the Presidency.

“Sen. Jang remains a member of the PDP Bot of Trustees. He has not categorically told Plateau people and his party he is doing anti-party. And he will not. When the Atiku-Mutfwang Campaign Council was inaugurated, Sen Jang sent the former Minister of Water Resources, Hon. Sarah Ochepke with his unmistakable message: he is for all the PDP candidates in the election.”

He noted that the “Caleb Mutfwang dumps God father” headline by the faceless group is simply a weak effort at shopping for relevance and should be treated with disdain and ignominy.

Abraham said Mutfwang, PDP and Jang have gone beyond that point, adding that, “The point must still be made: Atiku is coming to Jos on Tuesday, December 13 for a grand rally; Atiku will win Plateau State.” He stated.