Governor Simon Lalong has moved to stem the menace of drug trafficking, cultism and other illicit activities among youths in Plateau State.

Commissioner for Land, Survey and Town Planning, Yakubu Dati, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, said the governor has created thousands of jobs to absorb the youths who are now engaged in many construction projects going on in the state.

Data said the governor also flagged off numerous road construction projects to change the face of Jos and other parts of the state.

He said the governor is also expanding, modernising and rehabilitating the popular Jos main market.

“The menace of drug trafficking and abuse coupled with its spiralling effect of cultism and crime, is a cankerworm ravaging the youthful population in Nigeria, with Plateau State feeling the brunt,” Dati said.

He said the concern formed the nucleus of discourse between the state government and the Plateau State Commandant of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Umar Yahuza, where he lamented a surge in the use of narcotic drugs as evidenced in the arrests and convictions of drug traffickers lately.

Dati said it is the root cause of the menace which Governor Lalong is attacking by providing massive employment and engagement for youths, especially with the investment of over N9 billion into the ongoing construction of the British/America flyover.

He said with the initiative, youths are being engaged in various ways as construction superintendents, project engineers, construction estimators, construction inspectors, journeyman electricians, plumbers, pipe-fitters, carpenters and artisans.

“The multiplier effect is the creation of a new stream of income for food vendors, recharge card sellers and transporters. This, in turn, will improve the local economy, as the workers employed in the project will have wages to pass along to other local businesses.”

Dati said the construction of the Jos Main Market is another well-thought out project that would double the domino impact of the benefits.

“The British/America flyover and the Jos Main Market will play a significant role in aggregate economy of the state in terms of their contributions to revenue generation, capital formation and employment creation which ultimately will support the Gross Domestic Product and socio-economic development.

“The wages and personal income earned by these workers will improve and enable citizens to pay their sales and property taxes,” he said.