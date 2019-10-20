Gyang Bere, Jos

The coordinator of Plateau State domestic security outfit “Operation Rainbow”, Major General Stephen Go’ar (retd), has said that the outfit provides security intelligence to the Federal Government’s military task force “Operation Safe Haven” (OPSH) deployed to protect citizens of the state.

He noted that the membership of the security outfit, drawn from residents of various communities in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, have contributed immensely in tackling security challenges in the middle Nigerian state.

Gen. Go’ar disclosed this at the weekend while briefing reporters in his Jos office. He said personnel who are not licensed to carry arms are free to arrest and handover suspects to the security agencies for interrogation and prosecution.

“There is a general suspicion between security and the public, which gave birth to a home-grown security outfit “Operation Rainbow” in Plateau. The initiative came when the citizens felt insecure in the hands of some security agencies,” Gen. Go’ar said.

“The outfit provides security intelligence and is detailed to arrest suspects and hand them over to the security agencies for interrogation and prosecution.”

He noted that Plateau citizens have accepted and trust “Operation “Rainbow” with their security which has worked since its establishment in 2010.

Gen. Go’ar explained that the law which established the “Operation Rainbow”, which was approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan, also provided for the constitution of the Neighbourhood Watch.

He said Governor Simon Lalong has approved in principle the constitution of the Neighborhood Watch which will be available soon to provide security and information in rural areas and villages where federal security authorities cannot access.

Gen. Go’ar applauded Governor Lalong for providing a conducive atmosphere for peace to thrive in the state.