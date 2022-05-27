Nigeria’s Leading indigenous oil and gas production company, Platform Petroleum Limited, has felicitated with Nigerian children on the occasion of the Children’s Day celebration.

The company said Children’s Day is a historic occasion which brings children across Nigeria together not only to promote togetherness and awareness about issues that concern them, but also to highlight the need to develop strategies towards improving their welfare.

“Children are the nation’s hope and leaders of tomorrow. They are valuable assets that should be prepared for future leadership by providing them with all their essential needs which will aid their growth and development. We align ourselves with the vision behind the Children’s Day celebration which is to recognise that all minors and children have the right to health, education and protection,” Platform said.

On the part of the children, the company urged them to embrace the virtues of discipline, hard work and honesty, and to face their studies in order to achieve academic excellence.

“Happy Children’s Day, our greatest treasure and the future of our father land, Nigeria,” Platform said.

