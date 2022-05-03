By Chinelo Obogo

‘Plate Detect’, an innovation of Soft Alliance, which eases the renewal process of vehicle particulars, roadworthiness certificates and authenticates existing documents was launched in Lagos and Nasswara states.

The product specialist, Saidat Adebule, said the platform was built to get rid of the frustration of being flagged down by policemen due to wrong papers or incomplete particulars.

According to Adegbule, the three core objectives of the platform are to verify the registration status of vehicles, vehicle insurance, and roadworthiness certificates of vehicles.

The operations manager, Tunji Adeleke, stated that the platform helps to pay fines, bills for renewals of vehicle particulars and also the added feature of an auto-reminder to remind one of the documents expiring soon.

Deputy director, Solutions Delivery, Ayodeji Lawrence, said that the platform also allows for the renewal of particulars before they expire, all at a car owner’s convenience, by simply using the website and putting in the vehicle’s registration number.

He also highlighted partnerships with some insurance companies and various agencies pertaining to vehicle particulars validation and more to come on board as they progress.

He said that the platform is secure as they do not have access to personal databases of individuals except the plate number of the vehicle being used, as they operate on ALPR, a system that can identify the vehicle owner by using a license plate number and no other personal information is being given out.

He added that Plate Detect offers the best price rate among its competitors and verification of document/renewal is gotten within 5-7 minutes of registering. Documents are delivered to the e-mail provided and can be printed subsequently from the website when needed.

On the issue of collaboration, Lawrence stated that the platform can’t detect stolen vehicles for now, because there are no databases to back that up and when collaborations with various agencies such as the police, to have such a database come into effect, such other features will be released. He added that collaboration with the government and other agencies has been good and that there is more to come as they expand beyond Lagos and Nasarawa states.