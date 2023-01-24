From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

FAME Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), and Laureus Sport for Good, have signed a one-year agreement to partner using the power of sports for change under the ‘Play it Dream it’ initiative to achieve a common goal.

In a joint press statement on Tuesday both parties said “The Initiative is aimed at using sports as a tool for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, improving access to quality and affordable education, reducing early marriage, promote gender equality and sports participation, and contribute to the reduction in inequalities among children and young adults in Nigeria.

According to the Executive Director, FAME Foundation, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, “Laureus Sports for Good, a London based Not-for-profit and global organisation, celebrates sporting excellence and uses the power of sport to transform the lives of children and young people around the world.

“The partnership will enable both organisations to take advantage of their collective strength and reach out to wider audiences, transform lives and also bring development to the people. Also, it unifies the idea of women and girls coming together through sports to better themselves and also the society.

“Our focus is to advocate alongside the people, amplify their voices, and bring them closer to where they can access the relevant support, participate in their development and ultimately, sustainably exit their crises and we are elated at this partnership with Laureus Sports, and with optimism, we look forward to the outstanding growth that will be achieved by the organizations and the project beneficiaries,”

The project will be reaching young children; boys and girls aged 7-17, through the several activities like Football for Development, and other sports, aiming at 200 displaced children that will participate in the project’s weekly and monthly sporting activities and exercises, including mentorship and empowerment programmes.”