Rita Okoye, Lagos

Nigerian artist Playboycasted has revealed the 3 Nigerian music stars he would most like to collaborate with.

According to the Ebutte-Metta Lagos born musician, although he has worked with some popular names in the industry, his musical fulfilment would come from featuring the likes of WizKid and Davido.

“I have worked with a number of artists, some of them include Junior Boy, Lyta, and many others. And then, I will love to create more sounds with Wizkid, Davido, Reekado and Tiwa Savage,” the singer says.

The ‘Top Boy’ crooner went further to give detailed reasons he looks forward to working with the three artists. “They have created the standard with Afro sound. The essence of features is to get the fans of the artist you are featuring to notice you. If Afro sound legends like Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage work on a project with me, you can imagine, a large audience would notice me and I can have a chance to be loved by them. I really look forward to such projects.”

Born in the 90s, Playboycasted, whose real names are Ogundayomi Oluwafemi Olawale, is a graduate of Ogun State Polytechnic. He got involved with music at a very young age. However, 2013 was the year he kick-started his professional music career with the release of a rap track ‘Shemi’ and other freestyle singles.

Since then, the performer has continued to whet the appetite of music lovers with songs ranging from ‘Mapamilekun’, featuring Obemzy Records signed artist Junior Boy; ‘Roller Coaster’; and a collaboration titled ‘Success’ featuring the then YBNL signed artist Lyta, who is now signed on the Doro Music label.

Oluwafemi, who also runs a successful clothing line, bagged four Best Rapper awards at the SLIC Campus recognitions award, which holds annually at the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, where he studied and obtained an Ordinary National Diploma(OND) in Mass Communication.

His latest project ‘Top Boy’, an EP, is currently the rave of the moment, boasting eight singles, including ‘Enough’, ‘Oremiti’, ‘Governor’, ‘Be There’, ‘Holla’ and ‘Shayo’ among other Afro-fusion hits.

To cap the EP, Playboycasted expressed himself in his usual inspirational manner on ‘Person’ featuring Otega and Noyawa, reminding his audience that there’s life beyond one’s current circumstances and that we all need to put in our best to create a better world.