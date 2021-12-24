TENNIS players are already arriving in Australia ahead of next month’s season-opening Grand Slam while nine-time champion Novak Djokovic still remains in doubt as he has not yet confirmed his vaccination status.

The first crop of tennis players have arrived in Australia ahead of the 2022 season. World No 14 Denis Shapovalov is among those who have already landed Down Under before next month’s Australian Open, with more expected to arrive as early as Monday. It comes as Novak Djokovic is running out of time to confirm his vaccine decision, as the world No 1 has previously ruled out revealing his vaccination status despite the jab being mandatory for all players in Australia.

The 2022 tennis season kicks off on New Year’s Day with the ATP Cup, as a host of extra ATP and WTA tournaments begin on January 3, all in the lead-up to the season-opening Grand Slam.

The Australian Open will be taking place in its usual calendar slot from January 17, after the tournament was delayed to February earlier this year due to the pandemic.

And with more than a week to go until the first events of the season, two players have already landed Down Under to begin their preparations.

Former world No 12 Borna Coric was reportedly the first player to touch down in Australia, with Denis Shapovalov joining him on Thursday.