According to the latest issue of the CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post, Nigeria is ranked the 10th nation for exporting footballers to other countries during the 2019 calendar year.

Brazil is the top football exporting nation, France led the way in Europe, Japan is the top country in Asia and Nigeria is the main African exporting nation with 399 professional footballers abroad.

Norway is the main destination for Nigerian players, followed by Sweden, Turkey, Bangladesh and Portugal. 73.2 percent of Nigerian professional footballers abroad represent top division clubs.

Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Serbia, Germany, Colombia and Croatia completed the top 10 countries in that order.

Super Eagles stars such as Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamilu Collins, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Ola Aina represent teams in the big five European Leagues.