From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Players of Angels Football Team, Benin, yesterday, blocked the main entrance of the Edo Specialist Hospital along Sapele Road, Benin, to protest the death of their colleague, Chris Edoghogho who slumped and died while playing on the pitch in Benin City for the Federation Cup.

The players blocked the ever busy Sapele Road, leading to a gridlock on that axis.

Speaking to newsmen at the Edo State Specialist Hospital, one of the Angels players, Okiemute Ovie said the match was between Angels and BJ Foundation Football Club was going on smoothly at the Edo State School of Health, Dumez Road pitch when Edoghogho (now deceased) headed the ball and eventually slumped on the field.

He said when he slumped, other players and spectators thought it was one of the normal falling and raising of players while playing on the field.

Ovie said it was later dawn on them that it was not the falling and raising type that the attention of medical personnel and ambulance were needed

“Two teams were playing actually this morning, Angels versus BJ Foundation Football Club.

“The guy that slumped plays for the Angels. He headed one ball to the center cycle.

“After about two minutes, he went down, everyone thought it was one of those things that happen in the pitch.

“While they were checking, the referee signaled the medical team and they came in and rushed him away”, he said.

Ovie said while they were waiting for the organizers of the Federation Cup to notify them on the health condition of the player that slumped, they were not forthcoming rather, they were urging them to play on.

The deceased teammate said they refused to play but to know how their slumped colleague was doing themselves.

He said when they got to the Edo State Specialist Hospital to see things for themselves, they met the lifeless body of their colleague inside the ambulance at the hospital.

“Tell us what is happening to our colleague and nobody is talking to us.

“We all mobilized to the Edo Specialist Hospital. Getting here, we met the lifeless body of our teammate, Chris Edoghogho

“Until now, none of the members of the organizer of the tournament is here. It is over four hours now when the incident happened’, he said.

An official in the ministry said the organizers would brief the press at the appropriate time

The Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State command, Chidi Nwanbuzor said the command has not been briefed adding that he would get back to the reporter as soon as he is briefed.

Caption: The aggrieved players protesting at the entrance of the Edo Specialist Hospital along Sapele Road Benin City, yesterday.

