Players of Aston Villa and Sheffield United took a knee at kick-off in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement as the 2019/2020 English Premier League (EPL) season restarted on Wednesday.

They were joined by the match referee, Michael Oliver, as well as the other officials.

The league returned after a 100-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the teams and match officials sent out a strong statement of support for the worldwide protests against racism.

All the players’ names on the back of their shirts were replaced with the words “Black Lives Matter” as the league formally joined the international protest.

The protest is a campaign sparked by the death last month of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

The kneeling protest followed a moment’s silence before kick-off in memory of those who died in the coronavirus pandemic.

The match at a rainy Villa Park was also the first in Premier League history to be played without fans, and with strict health protocols in place.

Only 300 personnel were allowed into a stadium divided into three different security zones to try to restrict any possible spread of the novel coronavirus.

The pandemic has claimed close to 42,000 lives in the UK.

There was none of the traditional routine at the start of a match, with teams emerging from their changing rooms separately, players lining up two metres apart and handshakes banned.

No ballboys were in attendance.

Both teams will be allowed to make five substitutions, in another first for the game in England.

It is following on from the allowances made by football’s world governing body FIFA for the leagues having to cram in matches after the lockdown.

The match was the first of 92 to be played inside the next six weeks to finish the Premier League season.(Reuters/NAN)