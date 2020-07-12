This year, the coronavirus crisis forced the cancellation of professional tennis’ most esteemed event.

Wimbledon — the Grand Slam tournament played each summer in England — recouped $141 million in potential losses by taking out “pandemic insurance” prior to the mass spread of COVID-19.

Now, the prize money from the tournament will be reallocated to the 620 players eligible for the event through the main draw or a qualifying event.

But thanks to a "pandemic insurance" policy the tournament's organisers had taken out prior to the mass spread of COVID-19, players will get paid without stepping on the famous grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

The London-based club announced, on Friday, that it would devote £10,066,000 — or $12,714,767 — of the $141 million in potential losses it recouped via the rare insurance policy towards paying each of the 620 players eligible for this year’s event.