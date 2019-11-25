“Rivers state will turn out good players in the nearest future that wIll compete with the best in Europe and the rest of the world. In fact, when this happens Wike is the win- ner”, he said.

NANPF also commended Wike for putting a round peg in a round hole in the appointment of former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) technical committee chairman, Barr. Christopher Green to manage the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port-Harcourt. The erstwhile Rivers commissioner for sports and NFF board member was appointed this month to handle the affairs of the academy affiliated to its parents club in Spain. Babangida explained that the best way to sustain such a project was what the governor did by appointing such a high level football official like Green and placing the academy under his direct supervision.