Showbiz impresario, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa aka Charly Boy’s latest effort in Nollywood is causing ripples both locally and internationally.

Shedding more light on his gangster role in the latest flick, The Return of King of Boys 2, Charly Boy, who is currently on holiday in London, said Odudubariba, his character in the movie, means butterfly in Igbo and represents his spiritual essence.

Hear him: “When Kemi Adetiba, the producer contacted me for a role in the movie, I was not sure of the name I would adopt. I asked her what name would I be called in the movie, and she said ‘Mr. Gbadamosi’, but this didn’t go down well with me. I felt the name didn’t fit my personality; it’s too flat and ordinary.”

Charly Boy now asked if he could come up with another character, and Adetiba said yes. He then came up with Charly Boy, but that didn’t fly with the producer. Later, he suggested Odudubariba and like a thunderbolt, the character stuck. “It was only when we got on set that she asked me if Odudubariba meant anything, and I told her it meant butterfly! As a spiritual warrior, I adopted the symbol of a butterfly. And that symbol and character has always been me. Odudubariba might be new to you, but it is ancient to me. It is a necessary spirit that has shielded me and protected me from all harm,” he stated.

On how he feels being part of the film, Charly Boy said, “I am happy the film is well received globally. I am happy to be part of it. Quite frankly, I am living my best life since the past few years. Like I have always said, Charly Boy no dey finish. Imitating the gangster character is not new to me, and this acting pathway is another dimension to Charly Boy, another layer of Charly Boy.”

