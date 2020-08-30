Christian Agadibe

Acting is all about make belief, but it is even more fascinating when a lady plays the role of a king. This is what Nollywood star, Etinosa Idemudia, is bringing to the table in a new movie that would hit the screen soon.

Etinosa’s ability to perfectly convey the duties of a king even as a female, has come as a shock to many, and set her even higher than usual. The movie, Izoduwa depicts the typical Benin kingdom and utilizes a lavish display of arts. This is evident in the prompt and splendid transformation of Etinosa from female to male, and the very artistic traditional costumes that emphasize Benin’s notability for impressive arts since the 13th century.

The-soon-to-be-released movie promises many things, including ranking among the very best. According to Etinosa, it is one of the most challenging movies she has ever done. In her words:

“To be honest, playing this character, being a man, not just any man but a king in one of the most prestigious historic cities, has been very challenging. Thanks to thespians like Olu Jacobs, Pete Edochie and Osagie Elegbe who I have watched, and I’m now internalizing.”