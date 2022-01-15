Super Eagles starting lineup vs Sudan: Eguavoen plays his cards close to his chestSuper Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, is keeping his cards close to his chest with regards to his starting lineup for the national team’s Africa Cup of Nations clash against Sudan this evening.

Erstwhile boss, Gernot Rohr, always gave clues to his starting lineup, sometimes even three days before a game, starting exactly the same set of players that played for the probables during the training sessions leading up to games.

If the Super Eagles’ training sessions in Garoua are anything to go by, Eguavoen’s methods are slightly different in comparison to the teams Rohr puts out in practice games.

Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon had trained with the contenders, only for both to make the starting lineup against Egypt and for the upcoming clash against Sudan, first-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, was grouped with the players not guaranteed starting spots in the penultimate workout.

The defensive minded players in the ideal starting lineup are always playing together in training sessions – Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi, Joe Aribo and Wilfred Ndidi.

When asked if he was going to make changes to the starting lineup, Eguavoen said at the pre-match press conference: “That’s a little bit hard to say, we still have twenty-four hours.

“We hope that everybody stays healthy and fit and then tomorrow we will see the lineup.”