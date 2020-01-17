Christian Agadibe

For Tolulope Owolabi, these are not the best of times. She is not just poor but, right now, she is in very bad shape, health-wise.

Tolulope, a once healthy, vibrant, beautiful young lady, is battling for life in the confines of a hospital bed with a very menacing kidney disease. At 27, she is certainly too young to die. The doctors have set her medical fees at a princely sum of N5 million. And all she needs is some support, a little token to ensure that she is saved from untimely death.

In an emotional tone, Tolulope pleaded: “I don’t want to die. Please, help me. All my friends are doing very well. But this sickness has weighed me down completely. I tried to reach several big personalities, but to no avail. I am pleading with Nigerians to save my life.”

Besides finances, Tolulope is also in dire need of a kidney donor. Naturally, only very close relatives such as father, mother, siblings and the likes are required. However, other concerned people such as a spouse or friend can also be considered for kidney donation. But prospective donors must be willing to go through the process, including a mandatory HIV test. Donors must test negative to the decease.

Tolulope is pleading with good-hearted Nigerians and others to help save her life. Payment should be made to Tolulope’s mother’s account at Zenith Bank. Her name is Dorcas Mopelola Owolabi and the number is 1006466676. She may also be reached on her mobile line, 08054588690.