President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Pinnick Amaju is hopeful that Ighalo will have a change of her after he had spoken to the player to reverse his decision.

“I have had a chat with him and he has reversed this decision. He has been under a lot of pressure from his Chinese club. But everything is now fine and he shall continue with the national team.”

Ighalo noted: “My decision to retire from the @NGSuper Eagles stands. But the NFF President has spoken to me, to reverse the retirement. Out of respect for him and his position, I have had to listen to him. But I have not changed my position yet.”

I was supposed to have retired after the @FIFAWorldCup in Russia, after which I received a lot of attacks. But I kept going until the #AFCON2019 and this, I decided, was going to be my last tournament for Nigeria.”

“I’ve been out for more than two months and my club in China has not been happy. As I speak, I am on the treatment table trying to get myself fit… This decision to retire from the national team was taken in conjunction with my family.”

“If I am going to reverse my retirement, I would need to consult with my family and my club. I respect the President of @thenff, but the reversal of my retirement is certainly not one that I can take alone. I need to consult with others before I take a decision.”

“When I had my earlier conversation with @thenff president, my words were misunderstood. I never told him I had reversed my retirement. But he thought differently.

I will consider the request to reverse my retirement. But no decision has been made yet,” Ighalo had told Osasu Obayuwana.